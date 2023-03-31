A look into the life and career of multi-talented entertainer, IamShakez

When it comes to the world of entertainment, few individuals are as versatile and passionate as Celestino Mahib, better known as IamShakez. This Sierra Leonean DJ, based in the United Kingdom, has become a force to be reckoned with in the industry, making waves with his musical talent and incredible stage presence.

What sets IamShakez apart is his unwavering determination to pursue all his dreams. His journey to becoming a DJ began while he was studying at university, and since then, he has worked with some of the biggest names in the music world, including Snoop Dogg, Tory Lanez, Skepta, The Game, 6ix9ine, Stormzy, Lil Tjay, Not3s, Yungen, J Hus, Fatman Scoop, and Fetty Wap. His success doesn’t stop there. The talented entertainer has also made a name for himself as a singer, releasing a single titled ‘Pain’ that reflects on his struggles before finding stardom in the entertainment industry.

Despite his success, IamShakez remains humble and grounded, and his love for his Sierra Leonean roots shines through in everything he does. He proudly carries his country’s flag whenever he performs, and his biggest career moment was playing at an event with American rapper, Snoop Dogg in Manchester, UK.

What’s even more impressive about IamShakez is that he doesn’t let his music-making career affect his disc-jockeying. He is a professional and precise person who compartmentalizes his career and ensures that he gives each one the attention it deserves.

With his incredible talent and passion for entertainment, it’s no surprise that IamShakez has amassed a loyal following of fans eagerly anticipating what he has in store for them in the future. Whether he’s spinning the latest tracks or belting out his own tunes, Iamshakez is a man on a mission to conquer the world of entertainment and he’s well on his way to doing just that.

https://open.spotify.com/track/7Cc5efaBQJ98KqXihhvz4v