A.M.E Zion Church donates to inmates of Prisons Service

The A.M.E Zion Church, Accra Central District, on Tuesday donated assorted items to inmates of the Senior Correctional Centre of the Ghana Prisons Service.

The items included bags of rice, boxes of soap, boxes of bottles of water, toilet rolls, and soft drinks, among others.

Reverend Liberty K. Doe, the President Elder, A.M.E Zion Church, Accra Central District, said

the donation was part of the Church’s 25th anniversary activities.

He said the Church thought it prudent to extend charity work to the inmates of the Centre in celebration of the festive season.

The Presiding Elder said it was by the grace of God that the Church attained 25 years, and it behoves the Church to exhibit such a gesture and put smiles on the less privileged in society.

He said it was the hope of the Church to continue that feat in responding to the needs of humanity.

He urged other Churches to extend their love to such gestures of togetherness and peaceful coexistence.

The members used the occasion to preach the word of God to the inmates and gave them hope for the future irrespective of their conditions.

Mrs Victoria Adzewodah, the Second in Command, Senior Correctional Centre, Ghana Prisons Service, commended the church for the donation and pledged to use the items for their intended purposes.

She said the items came at the right time, especially given the economic challenges the country was facing, saying ” the donation has covered every aspect of life.”

Mrs Adzewodah appealed to parents to take good care of the children and protect them from bad friends who lure them to engage in social vices.

The Church team included Rev. Chris Gawugbe, Pastor in charge of Big Zion Society at South La Estate, Mrs. Laura Ayee Donkor, District President, Home Mission of Accra Central District of the A.ME. Zion church.

There are about 249 inmates in the Centre, ranging from 13 to 21 years.