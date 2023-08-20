A missile attack in Ukraine kills 7 whilst injuring dozens

At least seven people were killed and 90 others injured Saturday when a missile fired by Russia hit the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Ten police officers and 12 children were among those injured in the attack, the ministry said in a Telegram post.

According to a statement on the ministry’s website, the missile hit a theater in the central square of the city.

Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency reported that the theater had hosted a drone exhibition at the time of the attack.