A MoMo vendor shot and robbed in Kasoa

In Bigman Town, a neighborhood of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East municipality, a mobile money dealer was robbed and shot.

Armed thieves attacked Mr. Calvin Nii Kpakpo Allotey on Tuesday in his container store, shooting him in the right arm before fleeing with an undisclosed sum of money.

The patient is responding to therapy at the Winneba Trauma and Specialists Hospital where he was sent in an emergency.

The police are looking into a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording of three juvenile criminals, one of them was brandishing a pump action gun and firing indiscriminately.

Locals in the area claimed to have heard gunshots and afterwards witnessed the victim being transferred on a motorcycle while heavily bleeding.

They informed the GNA that robbery instances were on the rise and urged the police to step up patrols in the neighborhood.

Another MoMo vendor was also robbed and shot at Ojobi in the Gomoa East District, a neighboring district of the Awutu Senya East Municipality. They also mentioned that one person had recently been stabbed in the neighborhood during a similar attack.