A Multi-Campus University in South Africa Implements Clevertouch Technology

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Boxlight—Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that Stellenbosch University (Stellenbosch, SA) has successfully implemented interactive touchscreen displays by Clevertouch Technologies.

Prior to investing in Clevertouch interactive displays, the university used a mix of educational technology from multiple brands. With the implementation of Clevertouch interactive displays, the use of meeting rooms and learning spaces has been optimized. With the help of distributor Interactive AV Solutions, the university was able to customize the Clevertouch solution to meet their needs.

Wielligh Lambrecths, Senior System Administrator at Stellenbosch University, stated, “The Clevertouch interactive (displays) are a cost-effective solution rich in functionality.”

With the strong efforts of its partners, such as Interactive AV Solutions, Clevertouch Technologies continues its drive to help Boxlight become a leader in the education technology market.

For a full case study on Stellenbosch University please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

