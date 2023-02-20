A Nation Falling To Pieces, A poem written by S Kojo Frimpong

Ever heard of untold stories before?

Before the beginning of time,

Time never lived here

So we placed our trust in no one

But the clocks in our minds

One day, our nation shall rise

Rise again

But it falls again in the end

What shall become of our dreams

Of flying high above like an eagle?

The country, we both love, is falling into pieces

The country, Kwame Nkrumah, formed on the dead bodies of warriors,

With the sweat and blood of our forefathers

Is now left rotting to nothingness

It is breaking down in front of us like the walls of Jericho

So tell me how can a country fly like it is supposed to

If it keeps sinking in the quick sand?

A Poem Written by, S Kojo Frimpong