A new countdown on Earth and a new chronology

A new countdown of time on Earth and the linking of the chronology to the scientific, precessional cosmic movement of the planet will allow us to anticipate the future.

What year is it on Earth?

– Different nations in the world have their own chronology and it is connected with the events of their past historical life (from Christ, Mohammed Buddha, etc.).

For example, according to the Christian calendar, the year is 2025, according to the Islamic calendar, the year is 1446, according to the Jewish calendar, the year is 5785, according to the Chinese calendar, the year is 4642, according to the Iranian calendar, the year is 1404, according to the Thai calendar, the year is 2568, and according to the Byzantine calendar, the year is 7533.

So what’s the year on Earth? “No one knows for sure. Because they don’t know the “starting point” from whom or from which to count.

But if we have already come to understand the need for common units of measurement: weight, length, time, then why haven’t we reached the general chronology yet?

There is no chronology based on scientific knowledge on Earth yet.

And this causes difficulties in people’s lives. There are problems in understanding the natural processes associated with the heating (cooling) of the planet.

Why was there a glaciation on Earth several thousand years ago and it happened many times in the history of the planet, but now there is warming?

Why are winters on Earth getting warmer and summers getting hotter, why is the level of the World’s oceans rising (in the 19th –20th century, by 20 cm in 100 years, and in recent decades, the rate of rise has increased even more).There are many questions that scientists (including scientists) do not know the answers to.

Global, general warming on Earth is due to the precession of the planet.

This was described in the article: “Precessional, cyclical climate change on Earth,” for example, published in the journal Energia No. 2 for 2022 by the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences https://jiht.ru/science/temp/13-20_Гарматюк_compressed.pdf and in other media.

Educated people know that every year there is a seasonal climate change on Earth (from winter to summer), which occurs due to the rotation of the planet around the Sun, and this changes the height of the Sun above the horizon and, accordingly, increases (or decreases) the warming of the earth, water and air.

The Earth’s annual rotation lasts 365 days, and in this relatively short period of time, the planet does not have time to cool down or warm up much, and everything remains more or less stable throughout the year.

But in addition to the annual rotation of the Earth around the Sun, there is also a second (imperceptible, but no less significant) slow precessional movement of the planet. The Earth’s axis in precession moves in a circle lasting approximately 25,920 years.

Ancient Greek thinkers and researchers known to the world were engaged in observing and studying the precession of the Earth: Plato, Hipparchus, Ptolemy and many other of their followers. Subsequently, they called the 25,920 years of the movement of the planet Earth in precession the “Platonic Year” or there is another name for it, the “Great Year”.

For example, some people believe that the wind blows because the trees are swaying, and if the trees are cut down, the wind will stop. And others say that warming on Earth is caused by an increase in CO2 in the atmosphere, and if states and their industrial enterprises sell permits (licenses) for their activities, then warming on Earth will end.

As the French thinker and philosopher of the XVIII century Claude Helvetius said: “In order to teach people, it is necessary either to offer them a new truth, or to show them the relationship, connecting truths that seemed disconnected to them.”

How does the “Platonic Year” affect the climate of the planet?

In slow precessional motion, the Earth inclines towards the Sun with a more Northern (terrestrial) or more Southern (aquatic) hemisphere and stays in this state not for one year (as with annual rotation), but for thousands of years.

For example, if you want porridge and put it on the stove for ten minutes, and then you forget and she forgives for three hours, or God forbid you leave the house and leave it on the fire for the whole day, then you know that in all cases the result will be different. – This is also the case with the Earth in the “Platonic Year”.

The Earth also revolves around the Sun during the long “Platonic year”, and the winter-summer seasons are also changing. But at the same time, the heating (cooling) of the planet, mainly due to the time of exposure to solar radiation, varies significantly.

In the “Platonic Year”, due to changes in the angle of inclination of the earth’s axis to the Sun, the heating areas of the planet (earth and water) in the Northern and Southern hemispheres change as a percentage. The intensity of warming also varies from the angle of inclination of the Sun’s rays to the earth’s surface.

Two thousand years have passed since the time of Plato and Hipparchus, but unfortunately many people still do not know (do not understand) anything about the precession of the Earth and its long-term effect on the heating (cooling) of the planet.

Knowledge spreads very slowly, despite the availability of electronic means of communication. The main obstacle to the development of society is very few free people and independent media.

The starting point of the chronology of time on Earth.

During the “Platonic Year”, the Earth’s axis towards the Sun has a maximum and minimum tilt. The angle of inclination of the Earth’s axis in precession is 23° 27′.

If we take as the beginning of the Earth’s chronology the year in which the Earth’s axis in the Northern Hemisphere, in precessional motion, deviates as much as possible from the Sun by: 90° + 23° 27′ = 113° 27′, then it will be the coldest “Platonic winter year” on Earth.

This year in the new cosmic chronology of the planet can be considered the First.

In the hottest “summer Platonic year”, the angle of inclination of the Earth’s axis in the Northern Hemisphere with respect to the Sun will be equal to: 90° – 23° 27′ = 66° 33′.

During the precessional rotation of the planet, the projected (on the line to the Sun) angle of inclination of the Earth’s axis will change for several seconds (approximately, from a minimum of 0.01″ and a maximum of 50″ seconds).

During the “peak” coldest and hottest “Platonic years”, the projection of changes in the angle of inclination of the Earth’s axis (on the line to the Sun) will be almost zero, and in other precessional years it will periodically increase twice with acceleration and slow down twice with acceleration.

Everything happens the same way, for example, as the length of daylight on Earth changes at different speeds (in minutes and seconds) in the Northern and Southern hemispheres from December 22 to June 22 and in the opposite direction from June to December. Daylight comes quickly on some days and months, and very slowly on others.

For a quarter of the “Platonic year” in 6480 years, the angle of inclination of the Earth’s axis to the Sun will change by 23 ° 27′ – it will be spring on Earth, for half of 12960 years by 46 ° 54 – it is summer’, for three quarters of 19440 years by 23 ° 27′ – autumn, and for the full year 25920 years at 0° it is winter.

To determine at which point of the “Platonic Year” the Earth is now located, it is necessary to know the exact astronomical readings of the angle of inclination of the Earth’s axis to the Sun (to the nearest second) on the same days, but in different years.

If there is no such information, then measurements should be carried out in the same place, at the same hour and minute. They should be kept daily for two years (730 days), so that by comparing the readings of all measurements on the same date in different years, for example, on 03/10/2025 and 03/10/2026, comparing all other daily pairs of readings for two years, it is possible to calculate the average annual value (taking into account when this and the correction for the nutation of the planet) and then mathematically determine in which year of the big “Platonic year” the Earth is located at the present moment.

If the Earth is currently moving in the direction of warming, then it is now located in the 2nd quarter from 6480 to 12960 of the “Platonic year”. And exactly where it is located should be calculated (as mentioned above) based on the results of astronomical observations.

Why do you need to know what time of the “Platonic year” the Earth is located?

Well, first of all, at least in order to be able to predict global changes in the general climate on Earth. After all, no one has any idea what changes to expect in the coming years.

To what maximum values will the average temperature of air and water on Earth rise, how many thousands of years will warming continue, how quickly it will occur and when it will end, and how will the chemical composition of the atmosphere and water on the planet change. How fast will the melting of ice on Earth occur in the Northern and Southern hemispheres? To what maximum level will the water in the oceans and seas rise by – 5, 10, 30 or more meters during the warming period? Which coastal cities in the countries of the world will be under water.

And after the warming, the glaciation period will begin. – To what extent will the glacier descend in the Northern Hemisphere, which northern territories and cities will be covered with snow and ice? How many thousands of years will a glacier lie on Earth, and how much will it get colder all over the world at that time, as will the level of the world’s oceans.

– People don’t know about all this, but you need to know that you need to be prepared.

The new UNESCO 2024 report says that over the past 20 years, the rate of global ocean warming has accelerated twofold, and the rise in water levels has doubled over the past 30 years to 9 centimeters (that is, 3 mm per year).

https://www.unesco.org/ru/articles/novyy-doklad-yunesko-tempy-potepleniya-okeana

“The truth must be constantly repeated, because errors are constantly being preached around us. Those who rebel against reasonable truths fan their fire; sparks fly everywhere and ignite the light.” (Goethe).

Vladimir Garmatyuk.

http://garmatyuk.viperson.ru

Russia, Vologda

16.02.2025 .