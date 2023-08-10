A new government has been formed by Niger’s Junta

Niger’s junta appointed 21 ministers late Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of West African leaders who will discuss their response to a military coup in Niger.

Abdourahamane Tchiani, president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), a governing body established by the soldiers after the coup, signed a decree on the appointment of new cabinet members, none of them from the ousted government.

Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine will lead the new government, with generals from the CNSP heading the defense and interior ministries.

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States are expected to meet Thursday in the Nigerian capital of Abuja to discuss their response to the military coup in Niger.