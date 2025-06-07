A Night of Excellence: Ghana Business League Awards Shines Again…Awarding Top Businesses

In a dazzling evening filled with energy, elegance, and ambition, the Ghana Business League Awards (GBLA) celebrated its third edition, bringing together trailblazing businesses, visionary leaders, and influential personalities from across the nation.

Held under the theme of recognizing excellence and innovation in the Ghanaian business community, the event was a vibrant showcase of progress and resilience.

From manufacturing giants to rising stars in supply and service industries, nominees across various sectors competed in league categories that reflected their market strength, innovation, and performance.

Each winner was handpicked by a distinguished jury of industry professionals and thought leaders, making the honours deeply prestigious.

More than just an award ceremony, the night featured gourmet dining, high-energy entertainment, and moments of heartfelt recognition. It stood as a testament to the unwavering commitment of Ghanaian enterprises driving economic transformation.

Spearheaded by Maven Communications, a powerhouse in corporate event management, the GBLA continues to solidify its place as the gold standard in celebrating business success—not only in Ghana but across Africa.

Hon. Sampson Ahi, Member of Parliament for Bodi and Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, served as the Special Guest of Honour.

In his address, he praised the transformative impact of Ghanaian businesses and the power of private sector innovation to drive national development.

“Tonight is more than just an award ceremony—it is a testament to the power of vision, the triumph of perseverance, and the collective wealth of a nation rising above challenges to create prosperity,” Hon. Ahi remarked.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment through robust regulatory reforms and strategic partnerships with the private sector.

The Ministry, he noted, is committed to resetting the economy with a 24-hour economic agenda, aimed at making Ghana’s business environment more agile and responsive.

“Platforms like these are critical tools in our collective mission to build a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous economy,” he added.

Evans Hockey, Awards Committee Chairman, delivered the official welcome address, celebrating the journeys of the award nominees and recipients.

“Whether you walk away with an award or not, your presence here tonight is a testament to the fact that you are among Ghana’s finest,” he told the audience. “We are the future of our nation, and we carry the potential to shape a glorious future.”

According to Jojo Danso Asante, Event Director at Maven Communications, the awards are designed to recognize outstanding brands that have excelled in their industries.

“We specialize in corporate event planning, marketing consultancy, and brand promotion. Our goal is to deliver high-quality corporate experiences that meet the unique needs of every organization,” he stated.

The firm is also the organizer behind notable events such as the African Best Business Awards, and has recently been contracted by the HR sector to organize the upcoming HR Services and Awards. Maven Communications handles every aspect of corporate event planning—from logistics and strategy to branding and consultancy.

Beyond event planning, the company also runs a CSR-focused foundation, The Maven Foundation, which equips students and young adults with practical skills for future success.

“Our CSR initiatives are at the heart of our operations. We don’t just reward companies; we guide them through best practices and community-focused benchmarks,” Asante added.

Jojo Danso Asante, Event Director at Maven Communications, also highlighted the firm’s broader role. “We are not only planners of top-tier corporate events, but also the force behind initiatives like the African Best Business Awards. We’ve been contracted by sectors including HR to organize key industry recognitions. Our consultancy ensures brands shine at every touchpoint.”

Maven Communications also operates the Maven Foundation, a CSR wing dedicated to equipping students and young professionals with practical life and career skills.

In an interview, Jojo Danso Asante indicated that the Awards would help build the capacities of companies to do more and leverage on government’s 24-hour economy policy.

According to him, the organizers of the Awards have delved deeper into the activities of these businesses, looking at innovation, capacity and how they help grow the Ghanaian Economy.

Evans Hockey welcomed dignitaries, award nominees, and guests with a stirring address.

“It is my great privilege to welcome you to this prestigious event, which is a celebration of excellence,” he said. “Under the theme ‘From Vision to Success: Celebrating Ghana’s Top Businesses’, we gather to shine a well-deserved spotlight on outstanding enterprises and visionary leaders who are shaping our economic landscape.”

Evans Hockey urged all to make the awards night remind “us that with vision, determination, and strategic action, success is not only possible—it is inevitable. Whether you walk away with an award or not, your presence here means you are among the best. We are the future of our nations, and we carry the potential to shape a glorious future.”

In all 41 Businesses were awarded.