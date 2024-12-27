A Plus Accuses Senior Police Officer of Plotting to Replace IGP Dampare After NDC Victory

MP-elect Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has leveled serious accusations against a senior police officer, alleging that the officer is manoeuvring to replace Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector-General of Police (IGP) following the NDC’s victory in the 2024 elections.

A Plus claims that this senior officer, promoted by President Akufo-Addo, was selected with the intention of undermining IGP Dampare. The officer allegedly sought to manipulate the electoral process, an accusation that the MP-elect attributes to Dampare’s refusal to engage in such practices. According to A Plus, the officer is now positioning himself to take over the IGP role, capitalizing on the NDC’s win.

The remarks come after concerns surfaced before the election about President Akufo-Addo’s elevation of Mr. Christian Yohonu to the role of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, with critics suggesting that it was part of an effort to ensure election results in favor of the NPP.

In a Facebook post on Friday, December 27, 2024, A Plus expressed dissatisfaction with the situation, stressing the need for fair and professional individuals in leadership roles—particularly within the police force. He emphasized the importance of individuals like Dr. Dampare, who are committed to upholding the integrity of the electoral process, rather than those driven by party loyalty.

“I’m curious about how it seems everyone in Ghana is now a member of the NDC, including a police officer who was reportedly appointed by Akufo-Addo to assist in election rigging,” A Plus wrote. “Today, this same officer is so NDC that he is lobbying gidigidi to be appointed IGP.”

A Plus continued, stating that the officer had been fully aware of the NPP’s intentions to manipulate the election and had agreed to assist in the rigging process. He further argued that Dr. Dampare’s presence as IGP had ensured a free and fair election, making him an obstacle to those seeking to control the process.

The MP-elect also took the opportunity to praise the Ghana Police Service, acknowledging its important role in maintaining the country’s democratic integrity. “The Ghana Police Service is arguably one of the best in Africa when it comes to elections. The institution’s efforts are commendable and worthy of praise,” he said.

Concluding his post with a touch of humor, A Plus added that if the officer in question were to be appointed IGP under a potential Mahama administration, he would “break up” with Lordina Mahama, humorously suggesting that the officer’s character could be a determining factor in the way voters make their decisions.

This latest criticism adds to the ongoing discourse on the role of the police in Ghana’s electoral process and the potential political influences on law enforcement leadership. The accusations reflect the tension surrounding the police force’s perceived neutrality and independence in Ghana’s political landscape.