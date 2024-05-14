A Plus Apologises To Businessman Hassan Zein

Aspiring politician, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A-Plus has apologized profusely for his defamatory comments made about highly respected busman Hassan Zein some few years ago.

And in a u turn in his social media post, he stated emphatically that ” I am writing to express my sincere apologies for any harm csused by comment made about you. It has come to my attention that these comments were based on lies and misinformation spread by Stanley Tanor your jealous friend. He is a dangerous guy. Very! It may interest you to know that I have spent my adult life fighting for the voiceless, underprivileged persons especially women and children and minority group. However, l must admit that I was misinformed on this particular matter.”

He added” I am grateful to you for the opportunity to apologize to bring finality to this matter. I deeply regret any distress or damaged these false statements may have caused you and your reputation. It was never my intention to propagate falsehood or tanish your name in any way. I understand the seriousness of defamation and the impact it can have on individuals and their livelihood.

” As a people-centred person, I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I will take appropriate measures to rectify this situation. Please accept my heartfelt apologies. I am committed to setting the records straight and ensuring that the truth is known if there is any thing I can do to make amends, please do not hesitate to let me know.

Sincerely Kwame Asare Obeng ( Kwame A-Plus).”