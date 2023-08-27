A Plus Calls for Immediate Arrest of NAM1

Renowned social commentator Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, has expressed a firm belief that Nana Appiah Mensah, commonly referred to as NAM1, should be promptly apprehended due to his alleged criminal activities. A Plus made these remarks during his appearance on the United Showbiz Show on UTV.

According to A Plus, NAM1’s apparent freedom stems from the presence of what he characterizes as a corrupt governing body, suggesting that the current administration is compromised by its own illicit activities, thereby hindering any decisive action against fellow wrongdoers.

A Plus asserted, “The individual in question seems to possess a sense of intelligence, a quality I admire. However, he is, in my view, engaged in criminal conduct. Regrettably, our nation tends to shy away from acknowledging the unvarnished truth.”

Expanding on his viewpoint, A Plus elaborated, “Instances of Ponzi schemes are a rarity within our nation’s borders. Such occurrences are more commonly associated with Wall Street, where culprits are apprehended and held accountable.

The predicament we confront lies in the fact that, within our own context, individuals are incarcerated for minor thefts such as plantains or livestock. Yet, here we have an individual who stands accused of embezzling substantial sums of money, paradoxically disavowing any ownership thereof. This dissonance highlights a grave predicament. When a vessel sinks, its captain is destined to go down with it.”

A Plus expressed concern over the apathetic response of those who have fallen victim to NAM1’s alleged schemes, despite his and others’ endeavors to seek justice for them. He lamented the situation, observing that individuals who have suffered significant financial losses as a result of their hard work are inclined to remain passive and even subject him to derogatory remarks for championing their cause.

“Curiously, those grappling with life’s hardships are often the ones who unleash insults. Personally, I reside in a realm where securing financial means poses little challenge. My aspirations are modest, and I possess the knowledge to achieve my desires.

My lifestyle adheres to simplicity, to the extent that I have even rejected a bequest from my own father. Thus, our advocacy is driven by a commitment to the struggling masses. It is perplexing that individuals who have entrusted their resources to Menzgold, and subsequently been dispossessed, would assail me with insults for advocating on their behalf.”