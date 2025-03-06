A Plus Champions Mahama’s Poultry Plan as Game-Changer for Local Economy

Ghanaian lawmaker Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has thrown his weight behind President John Mahama’s newly unveiled poultry development initiative, hailing it as a critical step toward curbing the nation’s reliance on imported poultry while revitalizing rural economies.

Speaking in Parliament, the Gomoa Central MP argued that the policy could slash Ghana’s annual $300 million poultry import bill, empower local farmers, and unlock export opportunities—if implemented with precision.

“We’re hemorrhaging foreign exchange to import chicken while our own farmers struggle to compete,” Obeng declared, citing data showing imported poultry accounts for over 70% of domestic consumption. The initiative, he explained, aims to distribute thousands of birds to selected households in key districts, creating a cycle of production that boosts income and reduces dependency on foreign goods. Critics, however, question whether the plan addresses systemic hurdles like high feed costs and access to credit, which have long stifled local poultry farmers.

Obeng linked the program’s success to parallel investments in maize production, a staple in poultry feed. “If we’re serious about poultry, we must first grow our maize industry. This isn’t just about chickens—it’s about building an entire agricultural ecosystem,” he stated, emphasizing spillover benefits for crop farmers. He further highlighted an often-overlooked byproduct: organic fertilizer from poultry waste, which could reduce Ghana’s $200 million annual fertilizer import burden.

The MP also spotlighted unconventional revenue streams, noting that chicken feet—a delicacy in China—could generate export earnings. “Every part of the bird has value. While we focus on meat, global markets are hungry for what we discard,” he said, referencing China’s $2 billion annual chicken feet imports.

While the proposal has ignited optimism among agrarian communities, skeptics urge caution. Past poultry initiatives have floundered due to poor logistics and disease outbreaks, leaving farmers indebted. Economist notes, “Scaling production requires more than distribution—it demands cold storage infrastructure, veterinary support, and guaranteed markets.”

President Mahama’s team has yet to disclose funding details or timelines, but Obeng insists the plan’s job-creation potential is undeniable. “Two workers per household could mean tens of thousands of jobs nationally,” he argued, framing it as a youth employment catalyst.

As debates unfold, the initiative underscores a broader push for food sovereignty in an era of volatile global trade. For Ghana, a nation that once boasted self-sufficiency in poultry, the stakes are high—not just for diets, but for economic dignity.