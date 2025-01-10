A Plus Claims NPP Members Conspired to Jail Him, Credits Kennedy Agyapong for Saving Him

Kwame Asare Obeng, better known as A Plus, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, has alleged that certain members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, plotted to have him imprisoned due to his vocal criticisms of the government.

In an exclusive interview with Joy FM, monitored by MyNewsGH, A Plus revealed that the plan to incarcerate him was only foiled due to the intervention of outspoken NPP MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong. According to A Plus, Agyapong’s timely involvement saved him from what he believes were trumped-up charges.

Describing Agyapong as a man of integrity, A Plus expressed deep appreciation for the MP’s actions, which he claims stopped the conspiracy against him. “The only reason why I attended that meeting was because of Honorable Ken,” A Plus explained. “Honorable Ken is a good guy. You may have your own issues with him, but he’s a great guy, and he’s the person who will be there for you in times of need.”

A Plus recounted the tension he felt before attending a court hearing, revealing that he had prepared himself and his children for the possibility of jail time that day. “I told my kids that it’s possible that I’ll go to jail today,” he said. According to A Plus, Chairman Wontumi was part of the faction within the NPP that allegedly sought to have him incarcerated.

However, just before heading to court, Agyapong reached out to him. “Honorable Ken called me and said, ‘I’m leaving America, I’m coming to Ghana tomorrow morning. I have to be in Ghana because I don’t understand what is going on.’” Agyapong’s return to Ghana, according to A Plus, effectively halted the plot against him.

Praising Agyapong for his unwavering commitment to justice, regardless of political affiliations, A Plus emphasized the importance of the MP’s support. “He will be there for you, he’s their friend’s friend, he’s their uncle’s uncle, he’s their brother’s brother,” A Plus said, further cementing his admiration for Agyapong.

Despite the attempt to silence him, A Plus shared that the experience only strengthened his resolve to continue speaking out against corruption and holding public officials accountable. He underscored that the incident reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that those in power are held to the highest standards of integrity and transparency.