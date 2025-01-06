A Plus Claims NPP Offered Alliance in Parliament, Denies by Party

Musician and newly elected Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, has alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reached out to him with an offer to form an alliance in Parliament.

According to A Plus, the proposal, led by NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, included a commitment from the party not to contest the Gomoa Central seat in the 2028 elections, should he decide to align with them.

In a social media post, A Plus revealed that while his heart leans toward the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he is still considering his options. He stressed that he would ultimately choose the party that offers the best deal for both himself and his constituents.

“The NPP, led by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, has officially approached me to discuss aligning with them in Parliament… They will not contest the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat in the 2028 election,” A Plus wrote.

However, the NPP swiftly denied the claim, with the party issuing a statement through its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong. The statement categorically rejected the allegations, asserting that the NPP had not engaged with A Plus nor authorized anyone to speak on its behalf regarding such an offer. The party called the accusations “false.”

A Plus won the Gomoa Central seat as an independent candidate in the 2024 parliamentary elections, defeating both NDC and NPP candidates. His victory has positioned him as a significant figure in the new Parliament, where the NDC holds a dominant majority with 183 seats, compared to the NPP’s 88 seats. A Plus’s independent status makes him an influential player in the balance of power within the House.

The dispute over A Plus’s claims highlights the ongoing political maneuvering as Parliament settles into its new composition, with various parties seeking to strengthen their positions.