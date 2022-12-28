A Plus Commends Shatta Wale On His Performance

A-Plus, who was immensely impressed, praised Shatta Wale on his Facebook page for drawing a sizable crowd to the Freedom Wave concert he co-headlined with rapper Medikal.

A-Plus, who is unquestionably a major Shatta Wale fan, lauded him for his consistency and for writing his own history with everything he has accomplished thus far in the public eye, especially the sizable audience that attended his most recent event.

Finally, he gushed about him, claiming that Shatta Movement was started by Shatta Wale. The following is his full post:

“SM is a philosophy, not a person. Some would argue that we filled the stadium because entry was free even though the performance wasn’t free.

Shatta Wale

We respect your opinions, but we are unable to accept them since they are untrue.

Even if this is the case, ask your church or political party to host a free event to determine if it is possible to fill the stadium without bussing attendees in from different branches, circuits, or constituencies and providing food for them.

They claim that Shatta is our founder, and Charles Nii Armah Mensah is a local hero. I’m also confident that Beyonce is from Assin Dompem.

We detest oppression, persecution, phony lifestyles, and injustice. We aspire to excellence and think the best of others.

Shatta is competing against no one other than himself.

He wants to improve on yesterday. Everybody must be treated fairly, so we uphold the principles, practices, and theories of equity!

The best, Nkwasiasm Yekyiwadi! #SM is a lifestyle. #4LYFIS4LYF. Shatta Wale will pass away, but SM, a corporate entity, shall endure eternally, just like Jesus and Christianity or Muhammad and Islam (Sall llhu alay-hi wa-sallam). We appreciate the help from Medikal and all the others. We thank you.