A Plus Criticizes NPP Communicators Over Election Defeat

Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus and the Member of Parliament-elect, has raised concerns about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicators and grassroots members regarding their diagnosis of the party’s defeat in the 2024 elections.

A Plus pointed out the contradiction where the same issues the NPP defended during their eight years in power are now being cited by party communicators as the causes of their defeat. He expressed disbelief that the party’s members failed to identify and address these issues while they were in power, allowing them to worsen and contribute to their current loss.

In a post shared on social media, A Plus said, “Suddenly, NPP communicators and supporters seem to have realized all the issues that led them into opposition. Ironically, they’re claiming that the very problems they insulted us for pointing out in the past are what caused their downfall. Just today, I heard an NPP communicator on the radio saying he would guide the NDC government to uncover NPP officials who have stolen from the country. So, for eight years, you knew this, yet you remained silent and even attacked those who exposed it? Incredible!!”

Following the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 elections, the party’s grassroots members have been vocal in their dissatisfaction with the leadership, blaming arrogance, neglect, and state capture as key factors behind their loss. Some members have even called for a leadership change, suggesting that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s leadership failed to maintain the party’s standing, ultimately leading them back into opposition.