A Plus Weighs NPP and NDC Offers Ahead of 9th Parliament Decision

Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, the Member of Parliament-elect for Gomoa Central, has revealed that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have extended offers to him ahead of the 9th Parliament.

In a social media post, A Plus disclosed that the NPP, led by Kennedy Agyapong, has formally approached him with an agreement that includes a commitment not to contest his seat in the 2028 elections should he choose to align with them in Parliament.

However, A Plus also confirmed that the NDC has reached out to him for a meeting, scheduled for today, to discuss their own proposals for his support. Despite his personal leanings toward the NDC, A Plus emphasized that he would consider whichever party makes the most compelling offer, prioritizing his interests and those of his constituents in Gomoa Central.

His social media post read: “The NPP, led by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, has officially approached me to discuss aligning with them in Parliament. Their proposal includes several intriguing agreements, such as a commitment that they will not contest the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat in the 2028 election. The NDC, with whom I genuinely wish to align, has also invited me for a meeting tomorrow at 8 a.m. While I have friends in both the NDC and NPP, they have to understand that I will have to disappoint someone tomorrow. Let me make this simple and clear: deep down, my heart leans toward the NDC, but I will ultimately side with whoever has my interest at heart and provides the best offer for me and the people of Gomoa Central.”

As A Plus weighs his options, the dynamics of the 9th Parliament continue to shift. The NPP currently holds 88 seats, while the NDC commands a majority with 183 seats. Additionally, there are 4 independent MPs, with the Ablekuma North seat still pending.

In light of these developments, A Plus’s decision could have significant implications, both for the balance of power in Parliament and for his political future in the 2028 election. As he seeks to align with the party that offers the best terms, his next steps will undoubtedly shape his political trajectory and the future of Gomoa Central.