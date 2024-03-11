A- Plus Hot Over Defamatory Statement Against Businessman

Musician Kwame Asare Obeng also known as A-Plus is hot over a defamatory remarks he directed at Ghanaian businessman Hassan Zein about two years ago.

As a result, the High Court on the 29th day of January 2024 before His Lordship Justice Kwasi Agyenim Boateng approved the terms of an agreement between Mr Hassan Zein, the Plaintiff in the suit and Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A- Plus, the Defendant in the same suit.

The Plaintiff, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, a global investor and a known philanthropic sued A-Plus for wild defamatory publications in various newspapers and mainstream social media which statements tarnished the hard-earned reputation of the IHRC Ambassador at Large.

After months of court battles, A -Plus acknowledged that there was no truth in the published words and therefore asked his Lawyers to seek an amicable settlement of the suit.

After series of communications between the lawyers of both parties A Plus proposed to apologise and retract the said statement through the media in which he

published the malicious statements and in addition pleaded equally to pay GHs100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis) presumably the coat of litigation incurred by Mr Hassan Zein as against the GHs 10,000,000 (Ten Million Ghana Cedis) originally sued for. Mr Hassan Zein on a call with us maintained a very worried posture as to how things like this can happen in a supposedly civilized State like our country Ghana.

We await the next chapter of this unfolding story as A-Plus is yet to comply with the consent judgment so passed.

Attached is the consent judgment of the High Court.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF JUDICATURE, IN THE HIGH