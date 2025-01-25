A Plus Praises Ghana’s Parliament as Most Organized Public Institution

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has expressed his admiration for the organization and structure of Ghana’s Parliament, calling it the most organized public institution in the country.

In an interview with 1957 News, A Plus shared how his perception of Parliament changed after entering the legislative body. Before his tenure, he had a different view of the institution, but upon working within it, he was impressed by its efficiency and level of organization.

“The perception I had about Parliament is that this is a very organized institution, and I commend those who were here before me,” A Plus said. “Mostly, when you are not in and you are looking at it from the outside, it is different. One problem Ghanaians have is they don’t like people when they are being honest.”

He went on to emphasize how Parliament operates smoothly, noting that it is a place where everything functions properly. He was particularly impressed by the cleanliness and orderliness of the environment, saying, “It is a place that you can carry your coffee to the toilet and still enjoy it. It is extremely neat.”

A Plus, who has experience working in various public institutions, including Korle Bu under Dr. Anyar, highlighted that Parliament stood out in comparison. His remarks underline his newfound respect for the workings of the legislative body and its commitment to maintaining a professional and well-organized environment.