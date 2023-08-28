A Plus Predicts Ken Agyapong Will Beat Bawumia in Flagbearer Race

Kwame A-Plus, an entrepreneur and entertainment pundit, has made a prediction regarding the ongoing race for the presidential flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). According to A-Plus, he believes that Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, will emerge victorious over Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia in this race.

A-Plus bases his prediction on Kennedy Agyapong’s significant influence among the grassroots and his instrumental role in the NPP’s previous electoral victories. He highlights Agyapong’s strong connection with the party’s base as a key factor that could contribute to his success in securing the presidential flagbearer position.

A-Plus further suggests that during the super delegates conference, a significant number of delegates who voted for Vice-President Bawumia were government appointees.

His observation implies that the support for Bawumia may have been influenced by his position and association with the current government.