A Plus Questions Akufo-Addo’s Commitment to Ensuring Official Vehicles Are Returned

Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, the Member of Parliament-elect for Gomoa Central, has expressed skepticism over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to ensuring that all official vehicles used by his appointees are returned to the state.

In a statement issued on December 11, 2024, President Akufo-Addo reminded his appointees that none of them had the right to retain their official vehicles after their terms in office. He set a deadline for January 3, 2024, for appointees to hand over their vehicles to the Chief Director of their respective ministries and agencies.

However, speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, A Plus questioned the sincerity of the president’s directive, citing a lack of trust in Akufo-Addo’s ability to enforce it. “I don’t trust Akufo-Addo, and I’m not sure he will see to it that his people adhere to the directive. A president who was lying about the fight against illegal mining can never be trusted,” A Plus said, referring to what he viewed as the failure of Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining (Galamsey), which he believed had undermined the president’s credibility.

A Plus suggested that the directive to return the official vehicles was likely only for appointees who were not closely aligned with Akufo-Addo. “For me, I think the directive is only for the people who are not very close to the president to hand over their vehicles, so that they can choose the best ones among them to share among themselves,” he added.

Akufo-Addo, who is nearing the end of his second and final term, is set to leave office on January 7, 2024. A transition committee has already been established to ensure a smooth handover of power to the incoming administration. Despite this, A Plus remains unconvinced about the president’s ability to implement this final directive.