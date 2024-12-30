A Plus Threatens to Push for Ghana’s Cocoa Ban Over Farmers’ Treatment and Child Labor

Kwame Asare Obeng, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, has issued a strong warning to the government, vowing to take action that could result in Ghana being banned from the international cocoa market unless cocoa farmers are properly treated.

In a social media post, A Plus threatened to expose child labor practices on cocoa farms by collecting videos from farming communities, which he would share with international bodies to ensure global sanctions on Ghana’s cocoa industry.

A Plus’s comments stem from his frustration over what he sees as years of exploitation and neglect of cocoa farmers, who have yet to see fair compensation for their hard work. He criticized the government for focusing on projects that he believes are less critical, such as tree-planting initiatives, while farmers continue to suffer. “If the government does not take care of the farmers and continue stealing from them, I’ll travel to villages to collect evidence of child labor on cocoa farms so that Ghana’s cocoa will be banned from the international market and all the farmers will enter into galamsey,” he warned.

His remarks reflect growing discontent with the treatment of cocoa farmers in Ghana, a country that remains one of the largest cocoa producers in the world. However, A Plus’s call for action is particularly focused on addressing the issue of child labor, which could lead to severe consequences for Ghana’s reputation and market access globally. He emphasized that if the government cannot eliminate child labor, at least the farmers should benefit from their labor—otherwise, he said, “we will all lose.”