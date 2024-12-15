Kennedy Osei Nyarko: NPP Must Investigate Spiritual Aspects of 2024 Election Loss

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru, has called for a deeper investigation into the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) loss in the 2024 elections, suggesting that both scientific and spiritual factors must be examined to understand what went wrong.

Nyarko expressed concern over the party’s defeat, stating that it is “abnormal” and warrants thorough scrutiny beyond just data and campaign strategies.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Nyarko explained that the widespread nature of the election outcome, affecting all 276 constituencies, made it difficult to attribute the results solely to physical or logistical issues. He remarked, “I don’t see it to be physical because it will be difficult for the same trends to go through all 276 constituencies. Mostly, it happens in one or two constituencies, but this happened across the board.”

As someone deeply rooted in his beliefs, Nyarko emphasized that elections are not just about traditional campaigning and preparation. He pointed out that winning requires more than just physical effort, urging those involved in the political process to also consider spiritual factors. “It takes a lot to win elections, so if you can pray, pray, and if you have anything you believe in, you can consult them,” he said.

Nyarko also praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his “spirited” campaign, noting that if campaign effort alone were enough to win an election, Bawumia would have secured victory, especially given his tireless “P-to-P” (person-to-person) campaign. He added that former President John Dramani Mahama did not run as vigorous a campaign as Bawumia did, suggesting that the loss was not a reflection of campaign effort.

Referring to earlier statements by pastors and spiritual leaders who indicated that there were unseen spiritual forces at play in the election, Nyarko said, “We were here when the pastors said there is a lot of spirituality in this election. There is something they saw that we did not see, that’s why they were saying that.”

On the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nyarko acknowledged that the party had invested heavily in the 2024 elections, driven by the belief that losing would spell disaster for their political future. He argued that the NDC’s determined push to win the election was fueled by their understanding of the high stakes involved.

Nyarko’s comments reflect a belief that both tangible and intangible elements contributed to the election’s outcome, and that the NPP must explore all aspects—scientific and spiritual—to learn from the loss.