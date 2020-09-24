Ghanaians have been urged to manage time well and be punctual at functions to help move the country’s development agenda forward.

Mr Emmanuel Amarquaye, Lead of Punctuality Ghana Foundation, said this at the endorsement of the Punctuality Public Education Campaign by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Accra.

It was on the theme: “Let Us be Time Conscious with Our Work.”

“The overwhelming endorsements of the campaign is a clear indication that attitudes to time and work by most Ghanaians leaves much to be desired,” he noted.

Mr Amarquaye said poor attitude to time and work even prevailed in the way cities were managed, adding:

“The indiscriminate blocking of roads for events to the detriment of other road users is one such example.”

He said being conscious of time and having some respect for the schedules of others was fundamental to the achievement of “every goal we set for ourselves as a people and nation”.

Madam Philippa Larsen, President of GNAT, endorsed the punctuality pledge and said she would intensify efforts towards improving upon punctuality in every aspect of life.

She lauded teachers for their discipline towards ensuring the right qualities were imbued in children, the country’s future leaders.