A/R: Four Provided With Access To Safe And Sustainable Water

About 20, 000 residents from four communities in the Ashanti Region, have been provided with access to safe and sustainable water to enhance their health and livelihood.

This follows the construction of a mechanised water station projects in the respective communities, of Bonwire, Bomfa Achiase, Adanwomase and Nobewam.

The facilities are funded by the Stone Family Foundation and Conrad N. Hilton Foundation under the supervision of the Safe Water Network (SWN), an international organization.

Mr Charles Nimako, Country Director of the SWN, said the four stations were expected to deliver convenient access to safe water, and formed part of the first phase of a five-year integrated programme being rolled out to address the acute water challenges confronting the people.

Addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of Nobewam in the Juaben Municipality, which coincided with the inauguration of a water station facility for the community, the Country Director said “water is life”.

Consequently, the SWN would work with its partners to deliver reliable safe water sources to deprived Ghanaian communities.

Mr Nimako said more than one hundred needy communities in the country had over the years benefitted from such small water station projects, adding ‘the facilities have transformed the lives of the people for the better”.

He advised the beneficiary communities to strive to comply with all the agreements laid down for the sustenance of the water facilities.

Nana Yaw Kyere III, Chief of Nobewam, in his address, said the community was grateful to the two Foundations for reaching out to the people given the critical role water played in the life of humanity.

Inaugurating the project, Mr Kurt Soderlund, the Chief Executive and Board Member, SWN, said the institution’s overarching objective was to expand the base of the mechanised water supply system for the benefit of underprivileged communities.