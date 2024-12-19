A Rocha Ghana Calls for Repeal of Mining in Forest Reserves Law, Rejects EPA Defenses

Environmental group A Rocha Ghana has reiterated its call for the repeal of the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations, 2022 (L.I. 2462), contesting claims made by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Director of Mines, Ing. Michael Sandow Ali, that the law includes necessary safeguards.

In a response to the EPA official’s defense of the regulation, A Rocha Ghana, through its National Director Seth Appiah-Kubi, emphasized its stance on not only repealing the legislation but also enforcing a comprehensive ban on mining activities in forest reserves due to significant environmental risks.

Ing. Ali had argued that repealing the regulation would lead to widespread, unregulated mining in forest reserves, potentially causing chaos in forest management. He suggested that amending the regulation in the interest of the state would be a preferable route. However, A Rocha Ghana disagreed, asserting that the risk to Ghana’s forests persists both with and without L.I. 2462, and that the law has actually worsened the situation by enabling large-scale mining operations.

According to A Rocha Ghana, the regulation has opened the door to increased illegal mining activities, with its provisions for large-scale mining in forest reserves encouraging greater access and use of heavy machinery. The group pointed out that, unlike the previous 2018 Environmental Guidelines, which restricted mining to 2 percent of production forest reserves, L.I. 2462 allows for extensive mining operations with minimal oversight.

The environmental group emphasized that the law weakens existing protections, threatens biodiversity, and undermines Ghana’s national and international commitments to preserve ecological integrity, particularly under the Convention on Biological Diversity. It argued that mining leases, granted under L.I. 2462, cover critical biodiversity areas such as Globally Significant Biodiversity Areas (GSBAs), which were previously off-limits.

A Rocha further criticized the regulation’s biodiversity offsetting provisions, noting that the requirement for companies to establish plantations instead of restoring natural forests fails to address the loss of biodiversity or the concerns of affected communities. The group also highlighted that mining leases under L.I. 2462 have expanded access to entire forest reserves, including vital areas like Nkrabia and Boin Tano, which are home to key ecosystems and livelihoods.

In light of these concerns, A Rocha Ghana called for the repeal of L.I. 2462, advocating for a more robust legal framework that aligns with the Forestry Development Master Plan’s 2035 target. The organization emphasized the need for a law explicitly banning mining in forest reserves, with strong oversight mechanisms, mandatory restoration efforts, and a focus on the protection of biodiversity and community interests.

A Rocha Ghana also urged for greater inter-agency collaboration to combat illegal mining and ensure sustainable forest management in the country. The group concluded that repealing L.I. 2462 would provide stronger protection for Ghana’s forests, biodiversity, and communities.

Following discussions with stakeholders, President Akufo-Addo, through the Attorney-General, directed the EPA to take steps toward revoking L.I. 2462. A Rocha Ghana has stressed the importance of completing this process to establish a more progressive framework for the sustainable management of Ghana’s forests.