A.S Spikers thrash Akosombo Hydro Spikers

Reigning Eastern Regional volleyball champions A.S Spikers from Asutsuare thrashed Akosombo Hydro Spikers 3-0 in the ongoing regional volleyball league played at the Roman Catholic School Park in Asutsuare.

The league match which was a repeat of the 2019 finals saw the eventual champions A.S Spikers won the first, second, and third sets 21-21, 25-23, and 25-18 respectively, to carry the day.

In the other match played in the Asuogyaman/Krobo Zone, Atimpoku Bridge Spikers won 3-0 over Kpong Young Stars.

The team from Atimpoku had a tough battle in the first set but managed to win 27-25.

Realising the threat from Kpong Young Stars, Bridge Spikers kept their composure to win the second set 25-23 and the third set 25-17 to pick the maximum points.

In the female match played in the zone, Akosombo Hydro Spikers Ladies showed their dominance as they defeated A.S Spikers Ladies 3-0.

They won the first and second sets 25-17,25-17 respectively, before finishing the game in the third set 25-23.

At the Ayekotse Methodist Park in Suhum where the Akuapem/Juaben zone matches took place, experienced Koforidua Unity Club did not disappoint as they walloped another experienced side Okere United Way from Adukrom 3-0.

The team from Koforidua made the game very easy for the fans as they controlled the first, second, and third sets by winning 25-18,25-22 and 25-17.

It was action-packed in the last match as the clash of the debutants saw Asesewa Block Busters silenced host Suhum Sunset Volleyball club 3-2.

The home team Sunset VC. won the first set 25-16, but that was the beginning of a tall order for them to climb in the match as they lost the second and third sets to Block Busters 16-25 and 19-25.

The home team then came strongly to win the fourth set 25-17 to put the game at 2-2.

However, Block Busters who traveled from far away Asesewa ensured they took the maximum points thereby winning the fifth set 15-12 to carry the day.