Ghanaians are demanding a second term for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to expand and further strengthen the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy.

A statement signed by Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement (CVM) and copied to the Ghana News on Saturday said, a vote for President Akufo-Addo is a vote for the completion of the One-District-One-Factory, the One-Village-One-Dam Policies, the Ghana Card Registration, the Railway Infrastructure Policy, the building of Kumasi International Airport, the continuation and expansion of the Economy and Sustaining the peace and stability of the Country.

Others are the completion of the various road projects started by Akufo-Addo’s administration and his predecessors, continuation of the Planting for food and Jobs Policy, the Housing Scheme and Projects, continuation of provision of jobs for Ghanaians especially the youth, provision reliable supply of electricity, prevention of Dumsor from reoccurring and Sustain the payment of Teacher’s trainees allowance.

The rest are Provision and enabling environment for the private sector to flourish, Continuation to provide seed capital to the youth who desire to set up their own businesses, Completion of building of solid institutions, systems to fight corruption, Sustaining the payment of Nursing trainees allowance, completion the digitization of the economy and usher Ghana into full Cashlite Society.

It said the NPP and Ghanaians were demanding another four years with a purpose and good intentions.