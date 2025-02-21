A Seized Factory Tests Ghana’s Economic Revival Promises

A quiet industrial zone in Ghana has become the unlikely battleground for the nation’s economic ambitions.

At the heart of the turmoil is a manufacturing facility in Accra, once hailed as a linchpin for President John Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy initiative, now shuttered under contested circumstances.

The dispute, involving high-profile businessman and former finance minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a multinational corporation, and a shadowy legal tussle, has cast a harsh light on Ghana’s struggle to balance political promises with systemic governance challenges.

The factory, operated by Polytank—a subsidiary of the Mohinani Group—was abruptly seized in January 2025 by armed men claiming authority from Keystone Global Holdings, a company embroiled in a $4 million debt dispute with Duffour-linked entities. The takeover halted production of critical industrial materials supplied to firms like Unilever, cost Polytank nearly $2 million in losses, and left 150 workers idle, with ripple effects across 3,000 indirect livelihoods. While courts later ordered the facility’s reopening, delays in enforcing the ruling have fueled suspicions of influential interference.

This clash traces back to the 2018 collapse of Unibank, co-founded by Duffour, which left a $1.2 billion hole in Ghana’s financial system. Government receivers have spent years recovering assets tied to the bank, but critics allege the process has been uneven, favoring powerful figures. The disputed factory, initially under Unibank-affiliated Uniprecision, later passed to West Africa Packaging and Printing (WAPP) before being leased to Polytank. Keystone’s claim hinges on a debt settlement involving Duffour’s HODA Holdings, though legal experts note the factory’s ownership lies with Eureka Capital, not HODA—a detail complicating the seizure’s legitimacy.

The implications stretch beyond the factory gates. Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy plan, designed to boost round-the-clock industrial activity and jobs, now faces an early credibility test. Polytank’s potential $37 million investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) hangs in limbo, with partners wary of Ghana’s ability to safeguard ventures against legal unpredictability. “When disputes of this scale disrupt strategic projects, it signals systemic risks,” says Accra-based economist Nana Ama Boadu. “Investors will question whether politics or the rule of law drives outcomes.”

The situation also spotlights Ghana’s enduring struggle to reconcile accountability with political influence. While Duffour has yet to publicly address the claims, his stature as a business magnate and former central bank governor raises questions about whether asset recovery efforts have been neutered by elite connections. Social media commentators, including policy analyst Bright Simons, hint at broader concerns: “Unresolved banking sector lawsuits risk becoming political tools, eroding trust in institutions.”

For the Mahama administration, the timing is precarious. The government has staked its reputation on revitalizing industry, but the factory debacle underscores a persistent challenge: Can Ghana reform its judicial and financial systems to attract investment, or will opaque dealmaking and delayed justice derail progress? As courts weigh the case, the outcome may set a precedent for how the country navigates the intersection of power, accountability, and economic ambition.

Polytank’s management remains cautiously optimistic, citing ongoing legal efforts to reclaim the facility. Yet workers like Emmanuel Tetteh, a father of three laid off since January, voice a grimmer reality: “We hear about big plans for the economy, but if this factory stays closed, what future is there for people like us?”

The answer may determine not just the fate of a single factory, but the trajectory of Ghana’s economic revival.