CYO TECHNICAL VOCATIONAL INSTITUTE in Kpando, has piloted and online admission platform for its intake of this year’s BECE applicants.

Mindful of the Covid-19 protocols and the need to reduce human contacts, the college has chosen to create an online admission platform which will enable BECE candidates placed in the college to sit in the comfort of their homes.

So successful is this maiden one that the usual hustle, chaos, overcrowding in queues and confusions that used to characterize previous admission processes during this time of the year are completely absent.

When some parents whose wards are placed in the college were interviewed about the processes involved in the online platform, they expressed their satisfaction and praised the management of the college for their foresightedness and innovation.

They were happy that the innovation has eliminated the ritual of having to travel to the campus to check the names of their sons on the admission board, pick prospectus and return home to prepare.

With this current system, parents and guardians can fill all forms online; download the college’s prospectus and every other document that is in line with the admission process.

They are only required to print out a copy of their admission letter to be submitted on the day of official reporting at the college.

Principal of the institute , Rev. Fr. Jeremiah Ankutsitsia the institution is mindful of the potential spread of Covid-19, hence the decision to roll out the new platform.

The Principal further indicated that some parents in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Dambai, Kete Krachi and Jasikan whose sons have been placed in the college called to express their relief over the initiative.

In an interview with the Head of ICT in the College, Mr.Success Yeboah Wonder, he explained that the process is easy that applicants can access the platform on their mobile phones.

On how applicants can get the information about the link without having to travel to the college, he told this reporter that the college has posted flyers and posters on social media platforms in addition to announcements in the traditional media. He explained that the system is effective for large data collection, storage and management without the use of paper.