A taste of love with Quarme Zaggy and friends

For most musicians, February is a good month to express love to their fans and it is not a surprise that a number of them are already advertising their own shows.

However, it appears almost all of the gigs for the month of love are happening in the nation’s capital of Accra with little attention given to other regions.

Well, Highlife artiste, Quarmy Zaggy hopes to change the narrative this year as he leads a team of artistes to host a post Valentine event dubbed, A Taste of Love in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

A Taste of Love is scheduled to take place at Becky Kay Bar and Restaurant in Cape Coast on Saturday, February 18.

In addition to Quarmy Zaggy, other artistes publicised to perform at the event are Paa Kwasi, Jah Lead, Kobby Symple and Boggy Wenzday.

Quarmy Zaggy also known as Mr Lova, said the 8:00pm Valentine show will afford patrons the chance to express their affection for their loved ones through music.

“It’s not just good enough to tell people you love them but it is always better to express it and music is the best tool to use to do it.

“I’m assuring patrons in Cape Coast and its environs that it’s going to be a time of love and we will create the right environment for the best moments for couples”, he stated.

Quarmy Zaggy had his breakthrough with his first song, Just the Two of Us, featuring Okyeame Kwame in 2011.

The graduate of Cape Coast Polytechnic has since then released other love themed songs such as Nframa, Push It, Araba and Matede.

Last year, he dropped an EP titled Mr Lova which was produced by Kin Dee, Cash Two, ABE Beat and Beat Vampire.

The EP featured songs including Push It, Nframa, Araba, Happy, Ehye Wo Bo and Galamsey.

Quarmy Zaggy who is presently promoting Galamsey suggested Highlife should be branded.

“Every artiste in Ghana is naturally a Highlife artiste so why don’t we all take the name Highlife? This is an advocacy I will be taking on this year after my Valentine show and I pray for support”, he added.