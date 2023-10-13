A Techno Thriller About Artificial Intelligence, Martial Arts, and Immortality

Headstrong, untameable—a beast—Yinyin defies the warnings of her late shifu, her martial arts master, and carries her ferocity from the kung fu school in the mountains of Wudang to the mixed martial arts fighting cages of California. There, surrounded for the first time by Western technology, she ignores voices of reason when offered an implant that could end her crippling headaches. It could end her pain. It could even make her . . . more. All she has to do is allow the doctors to implant tiny, super intelligent nanobots directly into her brain.

Yinyin’s journey is told in the propulsive techno-thriller THE GIRL FROM WUDANG: A Novel About Artificial Intelligence, Martial Arts and Immortality (Tuttle Publishing; October 17, 2023) by Emmy Award-winning, bestselling Brazilian author PJ Caldas.

Making her mark as an MMA fighter in California, Yinyin is poised to become part of something big. But what that “big” turns out to be is beyond her imagining when the scientific experiment she participated in makes her—unbeatable.

It feels like a dream, but nothing comes without a price. This experimental neuro-connection could give others access to family secrets buried deep within her mind—secrets Yinyin has sworn to protect. Secrets that, in the wrong hands, could be very dangerous.

Caldas creates a thought-provoking and cinematic journey painting the landscape with classic kung fu movies, modern MMA fighting, artificial intelligence, neuroscience and razor-sharp plot twists that will leave their mark, making THE GIRL FROM WUDANG the year’s most addictive new thriller.