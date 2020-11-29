Madam Julian Sarfo – Kantanka the Birim South District Electoral Commission Officer has stated that a total of 19,926 voters have their names registered to vote in the upcoming elections in Akyem Swedru constituency.

She said, out of the total number of registrants 76, electorate from the Security Agencies and Electoral Commission registered for the special voting, which will take off on December 1, 2020 in the constituency.

Madam Sarfo – Kantanka who made this known known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in the district noted that, the constituency had 53 polling stations and two candidates were vying for the parliamentary seat.

Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the incumbent Member of Parliament is contesting on the ticket of New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr. Taaju Abdu Rahim a Tutor is contesting on the ticket of National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Considering the constituency’s preparation towards the December 7, 2020 election she said, measures were underway to complete the needful things by the end of this month.

In a related story, Akim Oda constituency had 239 electorate from the Security Agencies and Electoral Commission to participate in the special voting.

Mr. Kofi Annan Noonoo, the Birim Central Municipal Electoral Commission Officer said, the constituency has 91 polling stations and three parliamentary candidates were contesting on the tickets of National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghana Union Movement (GUM).

They are; Mr. Jones Asante the candidate for NDC, Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah the candidate for NPP, and Madam Lucy Ansah the candidate for GUM.