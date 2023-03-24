23 aspirants successfully file to contest NDC primaries in Bono Region

A total of 23 aspirants, 20 males and three females have successfully filed nominations out of 25 who picked forms to contest in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries across the 12 constituencies in the Bono Region.

Mr. Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, the Regional Secretary of the Party told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani, saying four incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) were going unopposed.

They are Williams Okofo Dateh, MP for Jaman South, Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah, MP for Jaman North, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda and Seidu Haruna, MP for Wenchi, he said.

According to statistics made available to the GNA, the youngest aspirant is female aged 30 in Sunyani West, while the oldest is a male academician of 69 years in Dormaa Central, with 14 of the rest aged 45 and below.

The vetting of the aspirants would start on Monday, April 3 to Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with the election slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023, at all constituencies nationwide, Mr. Twumasi added.