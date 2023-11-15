A Trailblazer in Ghana’s Telecom Sector, Angela Mensah-Poku Bids Farewell

After dedicating 15 years of her professional career to Vodafone Ghana, Angela Mensah-Poku, the Director for Digital Transformation and Commercial, bid farewell to her cherished colleagues and the telecom giant.

Her departure marks the end of an era defined by innovation, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to the Vodafone Ghana brand.

Angela played a crucial role in driving commercial and operational excellence across borders, making an unforgettable impact on the telecom industry in Ghana. She joined Vodafone Ghana in 2009 as Chief of Staff, becoming one of the first diaspora talents to return to her homeland after Vodafone’s acquisition of Ghana Telecom.

Over the years, she held various pivotal roles within the organization, including Head of Fixed Services, Head of Corporate Sales, Director for Vodafone Business Solutions and Managing Director Vodafone Wholesale, and, most recently, the Director for Digital and Commercial Operations. Before joining Vodafone, Angela garnered valuable experience at British Telecom in the UK.

Angela’s vision and leadership were instrumental in transforming Fixed Services to deliver exceptional experience to customers, across various segments. As the Director of Digital and Commercial Operations at Vodafone Ghana, she championed the company-wide digital transformation agenda & the introduction of ToBi, AI Chatbot and My Vodafone App.

Her initiatives resulted in accelerated commercial growth, digital efficiency, and showcased Angela’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Angela’s leadership shone even brighter during the pandemic, where she prioritized the safety of frontline employees while ensuring the continuity of critical customer operations. Her hands-on approach, which included accompanying engineers on their visits and providing support to retail stores, exemplified her commitment to leading from the front, especially during times of adversity.

Beyond her corporate endeavours, Angela is a key contributor in driving Women in STEM through her own personal mentorship and as an early supporter of the WiSTEM Programme at KNUST.

Angela’s exceptional contributions have earned her numerous accolades and recognitions, including the special recognition for her outstanding contribution to the Enterprise and Small Business sector at the ninth edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) in July 2019, as well as the Best Digital Enabler in 2020, at the Tenth GITTA awards.

Angela Mensah-Poku holds an MSc in Information Systems and a BSc in Politics. Her continuous pursuit of knowledge and expertise includes completion of the Executive Leadership Programme at the London Business School and Executive Programme in Service Automation: Technologies and Implementation.

She is a member of the British Chartered Institute of IT, and the Ghana Institute of ICT Professionals, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and Internet of Things (IoT).

As Angela Mensah-Poku embarks on her next chapter, her legacy of leadership and innovation in Ghana’s telecom industry will continue to inspire and shape the future of the sector.