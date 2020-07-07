At the birth of Jjaaja Cisy Dungu, 85 years ago, neither the internet nor computers had been conceived not just in her village but worldwide.

But now, a multi-million shillings worth of a centre in Buzzi village, Entebbe district intends to offer Jjaja Ddungu and her age mates the opportunity to learn the basics of modern technologies that are making life tick.

According to Arthur Namara, the Executive Director, Health Nest Uganda (HENU), which is a member of the HelpAge Global Network that advocates for the rights of older people, “the internet is the now and there is no reason why anybody, age notwithstanding should not be afforded the opportunity to learn these technologies.”

The multi-million center is being constructed in phases. Already on the site is tailoring school, office space and a poultry shed which will enable the keeping of chicken to improve nutritional requirement for some very vulnerable older persons, orphans and income generation.

Thanking supporters who are mostly local Ugandans, Namara said The Centre will be equipped with gadgets like smart cell phones, and computers that the youth will use to train the older people and bridge existing technological gap between the young and Older generations besides continuously empower older people to remain productive and independent members of society for a just society for all ages.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), 1.7 million of Uganda’s 45 million people are over the age of 60 and above. This population is projected to double to 5,420,000 by 2050.

“The young generations will take the older generations through WhatsApp, Facebook and other useful social media basics while the older persons will equip the youth with knowledge and skills in making crafts. This will enable both the digital and cultural inclusion; leaving no one behind”.

At its current phase, The Centre has solely been constructed through donations from friends and members living in Uganda. Uganda National Social Security Fund in its social cooperate responsibility donated sowing machines.

About Health Nest Uganda

Health Nest Uganda is a Non-Profit Making Organization based in Entebbe working towards the improvement of the wellbeing of the older persons and their families in our communities.

