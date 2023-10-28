A United Front Against Corruption: GACC gears up for a Regional Advocacy Meeting in Benin

Globally, public procurement processes for healthcare and education involve substantial funds. However, corruption often plagues these processes, leading to higher costs and diminished services, especially in low and middle-income countries.

Corruption in healthcare procurement results in medicine shortages and inflated drug prices, while in education, it leads to inadequate infrastructure and reduced educational quality.

In a bid to combat corruption’s crippling effects on healthcare and education in West Africa, the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) is gearing up for a Regional Advocacy Meeting in Benin with project partner from SEND-Sierra Leone and Social Watch Benin from November 6th to 9th.

In a release by GACC copied to News Ghana on 27th October,2023, this event forms part of a broader initiative, “Uniting Constituencies to Fight Corruption in Health and Education in West Africa,” focusing on Sierra Leone, Benin, and Ghana.

The Regional Advocacy Meeting in Benin according to the release, is a pivotal component of the anti-corruption initiative. “It is designed to engage key stakeholders, share project outcomes, and secure commitments from regional and national-level institutions. The focus is on advocating for transparency and integrity in public procurement within the healthcare and education sectors across West Africa.

Representatives drawn from various institutions like the project’s Civil Society Organization (CSO) partners in Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Benin will attend the meeting.

Key institutions from the various regions include National Public Procurement Authorities in the three countries, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the African Parliamentarians Network against Corruption (APNAC), the World Bank – West Africa office, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), civil society organizations, and media outlets.

The program’s conclusion aims to have relevant stakeholders well-informed about the project’s outcomes and results. Their commitment is expected to be secured in addressing public procurement challenges in healthcare and education across West Africa.

This collective effort aspires to foster transparent procurement processes throughout the region, safeguarding essential healthcare and education services for all citizens,” The release disclosed.