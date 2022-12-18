A United front is required for NDC to win election 2024 – Clement Apaak

The member of Parliament for the Builsa South Constituency who doubles as deputy ranking member on the education committee in Parliament, Hon Dr Clement Apaak has admonitioned the National executives aspirants and supporters to let peace prevail after the election irrespective of who won which position.

Dr Apaak noted that the NDC is the only source of hope for Ghanaians so the party needs a United front to rescue Ghanaians from the untold hardship brought on them by the Nana Addo led administration.

Speaking on Joynews on Saturday evening in reacting to the NDC ongoing national executives election, Dr Apaak noted that all the aspirants who are contesting for the various positions are competent and qualified for the job so there is no need for names calling after the election.

“An election is a win or lose affairs so any of these that will comes your way just accept it and support the winners because this is an internal affairs and we need to be United as a party in order to rescue this country from NPP abysmal government”.Dr Apaak advised