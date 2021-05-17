A Ghanaian cocoa farmer dries cocoa beans under the sunshine on a plantation in Eastern Region, Ghana, on May 11, 2021.(Xinhua/Seth)
Cocoa is the chief agricultural export of Ghana and the west African country’s main cash crop, making the country the second-largest cocoa exporter in the world.

Ghana exports around 850,000 metric tons of cocoa each year, most of which is unprocessed, ready to be turned into chocolate and other products in Europe and other parts of the world.

A Ghanaian cocoa farmer picks cocoa beans from a cocoa fruit with a machete on a plantation in Eastern Region, Ghana, on May 11, 2021.(Xinhua/Seth)
A Ghanaian cocoa farmer checks the cocoa trees on a plantation in Eastern Region, Ghana, on May 11, 2021.
A Ghanaian cocoa farmer picks cocoa beans from a cocoa fruit with a machete on a plantation in Eastern Region, Ghana, on May 11, 2021.(Xinhua/Seth)
A Ghanaian cocoa farmer shows fresh cocoa beans on a plantation in Eastern Region, Ghana, on May 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Seth)
