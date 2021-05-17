Cocoa is the chief agricultural export of Ghana and the west African country’s main cash crop, making the country the second-largest cocoa exporter in the world.
Ghana exports around 850,000 metric tons of cocoa each year, most of which is unprocessed, ready to be turned into chocolate and other products in Europe and other parts of the world.
