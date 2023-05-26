A4WA supports orphanage with safe toilet facilities

The Alliance for WASH Advocacy (A4WA), a local Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector has intervened refurbish the toilet facilities for an orphanage home in the Ghanaian capital.

Personnel of A4WA discovered during their field visit early May that Nyame Dua Orphanage, located around Nanakrom , a suburb of Accra had challenges with its toilet facilities.

“Some of the toilet seats were broken, there was leakage and others were incomplete, leaving children in the home with no safe place for sanitation,” Nora Ollennu, Convener for A4WA said.

After assessing the situation, the NGO decided to assist the orphanage by refurbishing the toilet facilities as part of its broad activities among the underprivileged.

The NGO hired the services of plumbers who refurbished the toilet facilities for the institution.

Now the children at Nyame Dua Orphanage can heave a sigh when it comes to access to improved toilet facilities.

Our aim is to advocate for access to safe WASH facilities to all persons, households and institutions. Fortunately, we have received some support from the +1 Global Fund of the Roddenberry Foundation, which has enabled us to intervene in the situation at Nyame Dua Orphanage,” said Madam Ollenu.

“A4WA contacted us after Intervention Forum and the Department of Social Welfare brought our situation to their attention. The installation of the toilet facilities has improved the sanitation and hygiene situation in the home,” said Nana Duah Sekyere, Social Worker and Administrator of the home.

Nana Sekyere added that “Now the children have access to clean and safe toilet facilities and this has given them dignity and privacy.”

The Alliance for WASH Advocacy (A4WA) is a coalition of local & international nongovernmental organizations and networks working in Ghana’s WASH sector, and led by Nora Ollennu the founder and Convener.

The alliance seeks to promote WASH access for all and alleviate existing sector challenges through consensus building, advocacy and active role play in WASH policy agenda setting and implementation.