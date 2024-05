Ghana’s Black Challenge team kicked off their African Amputee Cup of Nations AAFCON 2024 campaign with a scintillating performance and a commanding 4-0 win over Gambia.

Ghana’s goals came from Hamza Mohammed, Yussif Yahaya, and Mubarak Mohammed who banged two great goals.

MVP was awarded to star player, Mubarak Mohammed.

Ghana will face Algeria on 20th May 2024.