AaCT celebrates 25 years of Autism Advocacy

The Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre, (AaCT) an organisation committed to the inclusion of persons with Autism in Ghana is celebrating 25 years of autism advocacy this year.

The AaCT advocates and train persons living with Autism to become useful citizens by teaching them daily living skills as well as some skills needed for the job market in Ghana.

Students are taught how to wash clothes and dishes, weaving, engage in various craft activities and sporting activities.

Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. Persons on the spectrum may have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests.

Mrs Serwah Quaynor, Founder of Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre, told the Ghana News Agency that it has been 25 years of hard work and yet a lot still needed to be done to achieve the full inclusion of persons living with Autism.

Ahead of 2nd April, which is designated as World Autism Day, the AaCT is engaging in a series of awareness creation activities to enable people understand persons on the autism spectrum disorder.

Mrs Quaynor said Autism in Ghana was either the result of a curse or bad parenting, but AaCT had proven that persons with Autism could develop their God given potential when given the opportunity and the right support.

She said all the autism centers in Ghana have received direct support with respect to their inception and continuous delivery and have trained and mentored numerous professionals supporting autism in Ghana.

Mrs Quaynor called on the government to give practical support not only to persons living with Autism but to all children with special educational needs to enable them realise their full potential.