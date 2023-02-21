AAK constructs ultramodern office complex for NDC

The Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cut sod to commence the construction of an ultramodern office complex at Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region.

The project, which will provide a permanent office for the party and its Member of Parliament in the constituency, will have a conference room, washrooms, and a kitchen.

This is to enable the party, put a halt to holding their meetings at drinking bars, durbar grounds and other inconvenient places, thereby dangerously exposing their deliberations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Vincent Koomson, the AAK Constituency Chairman of NDC, said the project is estimated at GH¢2,000.000 and pledged a seed money of GH¢200,000 for its commencement.

He said the ground floor of the one-storey building was expected to be completed by the end of the year, 2023.

When fully completed, the building will contribute to the enhancement of the success of the party in the constituency, he stated.

Dr Richard Asiedu, Central Regional Chairman of the NDC said petty squabbles, backbiting and internal wrangling especially in AAK should be quickly addressed going forward for them to elect aspiring Member of Parliament to represent the party.

He said leadership should ensure unity of purpose as the surest way the party would win political power in 2024.

Touching on discipline, he underscored the need for foot soldiers, supporters and candidates contesting for positions to exhibit a high level of maturity and abide by all rules and regulations of the party.

He pledged his personal contribution of 100 bags of cement to kick start the project as more will be added on party be follow in the subsequent months ahead.

Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, a prominent member of the NDC in the AAK constituency who has declared his intension to contest the seat as Member of Parliament donated 50 bags of cement to start the project and promised to help till the completion of the project.

She called for a united front ahead of the 2024 general elections and advised all to avoid unsubstantiated allegations and backbiting.

Prof. Klutse expressed appreciation to the Constituency Chairman and his executives, branch executives, members, and supporters for their hard work to ensure the office complex see the light of the day.