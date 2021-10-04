AAK Elects PM after endorsing President’s nominee

The Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District Assembly has successfully elected its long awaited Presiding Member (PM), after endorsing Mr Obiri Awuah as the District Chief Executive.

The PM, Mr Nicholas Tawiah, had 42 of the 44 members present voting for him, representing 91%, with only two members dissenting.

On the part of the DCE, Mr Awuah, 34 Members voted for him while ten were against his nomination.

Thirteen of the 44- Member Assembly are government appointees.

Article 243 (1) of Ghana 1992 constitution section 20(1) of the Local Government Act 2016 Act(936) stipulates that: ‘there shall be a district chief executive for every district who shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of members of the Assembly present.

Edwin Mensah the district director of the Electoral Commission declared Mr Awuah as the DCE after his endorsement.

Mr.Tawiah, who had earlier urged the Members to approve the nominee, pledged his commitment to serve the AAK district with honesty and integrity and appealed to the members to eschew hatred and be united to work for the growth of the District.

Mr Awuah, for his part, promised to unite the people of AAK and also remain resolute in the discharge of his duties.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, lauded the Assembly Members for their willingness to work to ensure the growth of their Area.

She tasked the PM to always work hand in hand with the DCE and the chiefs and people of AAK for accelerated development.

The atmosphere was charged amidst drumming and singing after the voting.

In attendance were Mr Robert Kutin Jnr, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Central Regional Chairman, Messrs Charles Ohene Andoh, the District Chief Executive of Assin North, and Nicholas Fiifi Baako, Municipal Chief Executive of Assin Central and Nanaanom.