AAMUSTED Lecturer Launches Book on Wealth Creation

Dr. Evans Duah, a Lecturer at the Department of Management Education, Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), has launched a book on wealth creation.

The book, entitled ‘The Intentional Wealth 2.0 – Building with the Pentagon Wealth Model’ seeks, among other things, to provide in-depth knowledge to readers (including persons without finance background) regarding the application of critical wealth creation principles to improve their lives.

The 357-page-book is fashioned after the Pentagon Wealth Model and thus, has the five-block headings – Wealth Creation, Wealth Accumulation, Wealth Management, Wealth Protection, and Wealth Distribution, which Dr. Duah explained as the common financial issues that confronted people in the course of life.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Duah observed that many individuals and nations often ended up in financial crises because of the poor or lack of adequate knowledge in the subject.

He was, however, happy that the situation was gradually changing as many people were now seeking wealth knowledge, pointing to the hundreds that thronged the New Auditorium of AAMUSTED for the book launch as an example.

“I wrote this book as I began discovering answers to the critical questions and challenges I faced personally and observed in the lives of people I knew and watched,” he said to a question about what inspired him to write the book.

He recalled some of the challenging processes he endured for eight years to write the book, stressing that, in his view, ‘Intentional Wealth 2.0’ is one of the most empirical materials that anybody could depend on in their wealth creation efforts.

Nana Kofi Owusu, Chief of Kodiekrom, who launched the book, called on the youth to acquire it to guide their progress in life.

He commended Dr. Duah for writing an excellent book and hoped that people with expertise in other fields would also publish more books to help the development of Ghana.

The book is accessible on Amazon.

Among the dignitaries at the launch were Professor Isaac Boateng, Dean of the Faculty of Business Education (FBE) of AAMUSTED, Dr. Iddris Faisal, Head of Department of Management Education, lecturers and administrators from the university, religious and traditional leaders as well as business executives.