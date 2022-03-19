AAMUSTED To Play Its Leadership Role, Give Impetus To Skills Acquisition

The Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) is working to improve its existing academic and administrative processes to strengthen its mandate of providing employability skills to Ghanaians.

Professor Frederick Kwaku Sarfo, Vice-Chancellor of the University, who stated this explained that the University would play its leadership role and give impetus to skills acquisition and entrepreneurial training to provide support for the government’s YouStart policy.

This would help turn around the employment fortunes of the country.

He was speaking at a virtual matriculation ceremony to admit a total of 6,756 undergraduate and postgraduate students to pursue various courses for the regular, evening, weekend and outreach programs of the university for the 2021/2022 academic year.

They were made up of 6,184 undergraduates and 572 postgraduate students for both the Kumasi and Asante Mampong campuses of the university.

The total number of registered students comprises 4,256 males and 2,500 females.

Prof Sarfo disclosed that there were about 730 students, including 60 females, offering Diploma-in-Education on outreach programmes dotted in many parts of the country.

He said that AAMUSTED, which was the country’s newest public tertiary institution, was mandated to provide higher education in technical, vocational and entrepreneurial training to develop skilled manpower for job creation and socio-economic development.

Prof. Sarfo explained that AAMUSTED had a partial scholarship scheme for brilliant but needy students from less-endowed families adding that very soon application forms would be circulated for qualified students to take advantage of it.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the University was working hard to improve and expand the scheme to cater for more disadvantaged and vulnerable students.

He added that they were working to encourage students who had financial problems to apply for the Students Loan Trust Fund to support their education.

Prof. Sarfo advised the students to avoid wasting precious time and energy on matters that add nothing to the quality of training they were receiving from the University.

They should also take advantage of the various opportunities in the university to add value to themselves and make good use of the various support services such as the Guidance and Counselling, and the Students Support Desk at the office of the Vice Dean of Students.