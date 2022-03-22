Aaron Jack Reveals 5 Practical Tips to Fast-track Your Career Change in 2022

In just a few years, Aaron Jack has gone from working as a software engineer for Uber to becoming the founder of Freemote, the world’s first freelance developer bootcamp. Here are his five top tips for making a career change of your own in 2022.

Build a digital network

Aaron Jack says, “In 2022, the greatest advantage available to you is the digital world. Reach out online to the influencers, insiders, and innovators of your new industry, and build a network of support and advice.”

2. Prioritize personal PR

“Personal branding is the key to accelerating your career in 2022. A robust LinkedIn profile is no longer enough to establish yourself in a new industry.” Aaron states, “You need to ensure that your online image represents exactly what you have to offer your new industry.”

Embrace the non-linear career path

According to Aaron, “Following a non-linear path to success is the new normal. Jumping from one industry to another is no longer considered taboo. Every industry leader now extends its influence outside its expected area of expertise and grows stronger.”

4. Invest in new skills

Aaron Jack explains how his bootcamp embraces the concept of learning new skills quickly. “Freemote promotes the power of rapid learning. The modern world moves at lightning speed and the concept of investing years of your time into a subject is now outdated. Fast learning leads to fast career changes.”

Discover what inspires you

“Do you thrive as part of a team? Or do you achieve more when you work alone? Taking the time to understand what motivates you will help you steer clear of the feeling that you’re stuck in a rut again.”

Stability has the power to keep us stuck in a place and stop us from risking what we have. However, Aaron Jack believes that 2022 is the year you should invest in yourself and take the leap.