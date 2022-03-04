AASU Commends Government Of Ghana’s Evacuation Efforts In Ukraine

The All-Africa Students Union (ASSU) commends government of Ghana for what it describes as a decisive action being taken to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine to safety as security situations in that country degenerates.

In a statement release to the media on Tuesday March 1, 2022, the students’ body explains that “The All-Africa Students Union highly commends the Government of the Republic of Ghana for the decisive action it is taking to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine as the security situation in the country worsens and poses a threat to human lives”.

As the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine rages on, governments across the world are taking steps to evacuate their citizens to places of safety.

“On the African continent, the Government of Ghana is amongst such governments that are heeding to the calls of its citizens with swiftness to bring them to safety. The entire African student community lauds this effort and urges other African governments to emulate. Six days into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ghana’s Foreign Ministry has begun the evacuation of its citizens already – the first of which have arrived safely in Ghana”, statement from the students’ body noted.

Other notable steps taken so far under the leadership of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, according to ASSU includes but not limited to negotiating entry without visas for students and other citizens migrating from Ukraine to other European countries to ease evacuations.

“This is a notable indication that calls made to the Government by AASU and other stakeholders concerning the plights of stranded African Students in Ukraine are being handled with utmost urgency”.

AASU also commends the efforts of religious institutions like the Church of Pentecost for aiding with the evacuation process of Ghanaian students in Ukraine, adding that “As African citizens and students continue to strive for safety and survival, all efforts from the African Continent are required in this difficult moment”.

AASU says it will continue to call on all stakeholders to play their roles unabated to ensure that all African citizens are safely evacuated.

“The Union calls on all African governments to step up their efforts to bring their citizens to safety, while joins the call in assuring parents and relatives of these stranded students to remain calm as various actors handle this unfortunate crisis”.

In playing our part, we will continue to work with all stakeholders, particularly our counterparts in Europe to provide emergency support services to stranded students, the statement stressed.