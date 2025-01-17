AASuP Congratulates President Mahama and Vice-President Opoku-Agyemang, Pledges Support for Ghana’s Green Transition

The Association of African Sustainability Practitioners (AASuP) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama following his inauguration as the President of Ghana.

The association also celebrated the historic swearing-in of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the first female Vice President of the country, marking a monumental moment in Ghana’s political and social history.

In a statement released by AASuP, the organization commended the renewed trust and confidence that the people of Ghana have placed in President Mahama’s leadership. The association expressed optimism about working alongside the new administration to propel sustainable development and ensure climate accountability in Ghana.

AASuP also highlighted the administration’s ambitious initiative to establish the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, underscoring its critical importance in addressing Ghana’s pressing energy and environmental challenges. The creation of this ministry is seen as a bold step toward Ghana’s transition to a low-carbon economy and sustainable development. AASuP lauded this as forward-thinking leadership, aimed at securing a greener, more sustainable future for the nation.

“This initiative reflects forward-thinking leadership and a commitment to steering Ghana toward a low-carbon economy and sustainable development,” the statement noted, praising the administration’s proactive approach to tackling environmental issues.

As a leading advocate for sustainability across the African continent, AASuP pledged its full support to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition. Through its media platform, The Think Energy Media, which specializes in sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters, AASuP intends to offer strategic expertise, capacity building, and wide-reaching media coverage to amplify the ministry’s work and raise awareness of Ghana’s green initiatives.

The association also announced the formation of its newly constituted National Executive Council, which includes seasoned experts from various sectors crucial to sustainable development, including renewable energy, construction, transportation, banking, and academia. This diverse team is poised to play a significant role in supporting the government’s green transition agenda, ensuring a comprehensive and effective approach to the country’s sustainability goals.

AASuP emphasized its readiness to collaborate with the government in developing and implementing policies that promote sustainable development, mitigate climate change, and conserve the environment. The association is confident that through such partnerships, Ghana can build a resilient, environmentally responsible future.

“Together, we can create a resilient and environmentally responsible Ghana,” the statement affirmed, reiterating AASuP’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with the government.

Concluding its message, AASuP wished President Mahama and his administration every success in their efforts to build a brighter and more sustainable future for Ghana. The association’s proactive stance and readiness to support the green transition demonstrate a strong commitment to advancing Ghana’s fight against climate change and its journey toward long-term sustainable development.